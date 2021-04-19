LOOK: Photos Show Storm Pummeling Wyoming

It's April 19 in Wyoming.

Naturally, that means the Cowboy State is getting hammered with a winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the eastern half of Wyoming remains under a winter weather advisory. Meanwhile,l the Bighorn Mountains are under a winter storm warning.

The advisory is expected to remain in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.

According to the weather service, travel could be difficult at times through Tuesday morning.

The weather service says to drive for conditions.

The latest road conditions can be viewed here.