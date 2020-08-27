Maybe Some Snow For Wyoming This Weekend

It looks like Wyoming's time in the August oven is about over. Cold fronts moving through our neck of the woods will bring cooler temps and unstable weather back to the Cowboy State this weekend. We could also see some thunderstorms, and maybe some August snow.

The National Weather Service in Riverton says that "[a] strong cold front will deliver much cooler weather to the region, changing the rain to snow in the northern mountains Sunday night and Monday." So, if you live in the high-country there's probably no need to dig the hats, gloves and shovels out...yet.



If it happens as expected, some light snow with no real acclimation is what we're talking about. But still, autumn decorations are showing u in stores, those pumpkin-spiced drinks are back, and now snow in August, it seems that the seasons in Wyoming are ready to change.

