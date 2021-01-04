The Riverton office of the National Weather Service said Monday afternoon that a snowstorm moving through western Wyoming will reach Natrona and southern Johnson counties on Tuesday.

Snow could be heavy at times with lower elevation accumulations amounting to 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 5 inches possible on Casper Mountain, according to the Weather Service.

The snow is likely to be heaviest between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"Surface temperatures may limit accumulation at the onset, but a wet snow should develop by midday," according to the Weather Service.

Motorists should be aware that roads may become slick on Interstate 25 north of Casper and on U.S. Highway 20/26 west of Casper.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to about 27 by 5 p.m.

Southwest winds will blow between 23 mph to 28 mph and turn west-northwest to 14 mph to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low about 17, and a southwest wind will blow from 13 mph to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Light snow is expected along the Interstate 80 corridor through Sweetwater County late Monday night.

The snow will decrease across western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

