National Weather Service Posts Photos of Snow at Togwotee Pass, Wyoming Today

It is the first day of July 2020, but there is still fresh snow in the higher elevations of the Cowboy State. The National Weather Service serving Western and Southern Wyoming shared a couple of photos showing new snowfall today.

The NWS Riverton Twitter account posted the photos along with a caption that read:

It is hard to believe it is July 1st when you see #snow on Togwotee Pass Wyoming. It sits at around 9,600 feet.

Snoflo.org also reports that Togwotee Pass has one inch of new snowfall today and the ground is bare with no snowpack. The mountain is perched in Wyoming at an elevation of 9,580 feet, where the air temperature is about 0° at the time of this article.

In other Wyoming weather news, a red flag warning is still in effect through the evening in Natrona County.