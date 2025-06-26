Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Fire Weather Watch (6/26/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Fire Weather Watch" is in effect today from 12:00 pm until 09:00 pm in the lower elevations of Natrona County.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Slightly warmer temperatures today. Isolated showers & thunderstorms will be possible across northern portions this afternoon. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be in place across central/southern portions.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85°. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

New Drive Up Coffee Shop Opening in a Familiar Location: Enter 'Bottoms Up Coffee' Gallery Credit: Bella Keith