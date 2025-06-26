Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Fire Weather Watch (6/26/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
A "Fire Weather Watch" is in effect today from 12:00 pm until 09:00 pm in the lower elevations of Natrona County.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Slightly warmer temperatures today. Isolated showers & thunderstorms will be possible across northern portions this afternoon. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be in place across central/southern portions.
It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85°. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.
There are two road closures at this time:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.
