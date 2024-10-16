Your Opinion Matters Casper: Take the Natrona County Library Survey

The Natrona County Library is looking for your feedback.

Currently, the library is asking you to take a brief survey and you may be rewarded for you time.

The official Natrona County Library Facebook page posted a link to the survey along with a message that read:

We Want to Hear From YOU!

Help us make the Natrona County Library even better by sharing your feedback. It only takes a few minutes, and your input helps shape our future programs, services, and events.

PLUS, as a thank you for participating, you'll be entered into a drawing for one of two $50 Amazon gift cards!

Your voice matters, and we’d love to hear what you think. Click the link below to get started, and thanks for helping us make our Library the best it can be!

jotform.com/form/242256631030041

The survey is not very time consuming. I was able to complete it in under five minutes (three to be exact).

Before you take the survey, there is a message that reads:

This survey is designed to gather your thoughts, preferences, and ideas about how we can serve you better, and your feedback will guide our strategic planning process. Whether you're a frequent visitor or haven't stopped by in awhile, we want to hear from you. Your perspective will help us shape a library that continues to be a vital, welcoming hub for our entire community.

It is definitely worth a few minutes of your time to let them know what you like and/or dislike, to help the staff make changes in the future.

