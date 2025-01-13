Natrona County Road Report: Awesome Travel Conditions & Clear Skies (1/13/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting some wet areas that are still slick in spots on the highway, but overall better conditions road conditions than most of this week.

Traveling along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 this morning is much clearer across most of the state. The are a few updates that state:

I-80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 266.I80:

I-80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.

I-80: Stalled vehicle, Right lane blocked WESTBOUND near Arlington at milepost 272, Expect delays.

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT, including current road restrictions:

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting "Hazardous Weather Conditions" through most of Western and Central Wyoming. The forecast for today calls for more mostly sunny skies and breezy. The high temperature for the day will hover around 28°, with a low of 18°.

