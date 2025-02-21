Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting the best road conditions of the week, with almost all areas in and around the city being dry and clear.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Best Driving Conditions of the Week & Warm Temps (2/21/25)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also dry and clear throughout the state, making it the perfect time to travel.

Natrona County Road Report: Best Driving Conditions of the Week & Warm Temps (2/21/25)

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Expect today to have temperatures similar to yesterday with dry weather! Skies will clear through the day today. #wywx

Temperatures in Casper continue to rise. It will be mostly clear and sunny. The high will hover around 43° with the low this evening estimated around 25°.

