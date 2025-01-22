Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that much clearer road conditions in comparison to earlier this week, although they are areas that are slick in spots with blowing snow and strong winds.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Wyoming Department of Transportation Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is much clearer, with only a few places reporting slick areas.

Natrona County Road Report: Best Travel Conditions for the Week (1/21/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Cold temperatures continue, though it will be a bit warmer than the last couple of days. Snow showers will also be around today, mainly east of the Divide. Gusty winds also continue today.

Temperatures continue to rise slightly, with the high hovering around 24°, with the low estimated around 8°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke