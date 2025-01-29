Natrona County Road Report: Best Traveling Conditions of the Year Thus Far (1/29/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting the most clear, dry and least windy road conditions of the last few weeks. Most areas in and around Casper are completely clear, with one area reporting slick conditions:

WY251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear as well, with the best highway conditions of the year so far.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

More of the same today with dry weather. Inversions will continue in the valleys and basins. Dry weather continues to Friday before the next storm moves into western Wyoming for the weekend.

Temperatures are continually rising upwards, albeit slightly. The high today will hover around 42° with the low estimated around 16°.

