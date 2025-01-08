Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting high winds, blowing and drifting snow, and reduced to poor visibility, possibly even some whiteout conditions will return to sections of I-80 on today through Thursday. Also, be aware of an extreme blow-over risk existing on sections of I-80 and I-25 on Wednesday.

Check out the video below for details on the expected moderate to high road impacts.

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT:

Natrona County Road Report: Buckle Up for Slippery Roads & Blowing Snow (1/8/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting continued "Hazardous Weather Conditions" through most of Western and Central Wyoming. The forecast for today calls for increasing cloud and windy conditions. The high temperature for the day will hover around 31°, with a low of 23°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke