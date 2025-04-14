Natrona County Road Report: Clear and Cool (4/14/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Clear and Cool (4/15/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear throughout the state. There is one road closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

Natrona County Road Report: Clear and Cool (4/15/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Mild conditions expected today under nearly clear skies. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be lower than yesterday, but a few areas of Johnson County may remain gusty through the day. Warm temperatures return for Tuesday and Wednesday, before another weather system sweeps across the state late week. This system may bring daytime rain and nighttime snow to most of western WY.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny and breezy. The high will hover around 55°, with the low this evening estimated around 30°.

These Are the 53 Restaurants Casper Residents Miss the Most Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke