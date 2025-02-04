Natrona County Road Report: Clear and Dry Throughout the City (2/4/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "High Wind Watch" will be in effect beginning Wednesday morning at 5:00 am and lasting through 6:00 pm.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry road conditions in and around the entire city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear, with a few areas reporting strong winds and some icy roads, including:

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Kaycee - Between Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd and Kaycee: Dry with Snowfall

Kaycee - Between Kaycee and Exit 265, Reno Rd: Dry with Snowfall, Strong Winds

Buffalo - Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo: Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

A cold front across Wyoming is keeping temperatures cold to the north and warmer across the central and southern portions of the state. Light snow chances continue across the west today and increase in coverage tomorrow with wind. A High Wind Watch is in effect on Wednesday for parts of the area. #wywx

Temperatures in Casper is expected to most cloudy and windy. The high today will hover around 58° with the low this evening estimated around 37°.

