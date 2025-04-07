Natrona County Road Report: Clear Conditions & Warmer Temps (4/7/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear.

There is one closure however:

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: Stalled vehicle, on ramp blocked NORTHBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 2, Use alternate route.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today remains warm with mostly clear skies through sunset this evening. A weather system will move into western WY after dark, bringing scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to western and northern WY through Wednesday morning. A significant warm-up is on the way for late week, with near record warm temperatures expected on Friday!

Temperatures in Casper will be colder today and tonight. The high will hover around 66°, with the low this evening estimated around 46°.

