Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas in and around Casper are clear and dry, with only a couple of restrictions, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: I 25 SVRD at milepost 0.750, Single unit 2-3 axles: 20T, Single unit 4-5 axles: 20T, Single unit 6+ axles: 24T, Semi-trailer combos: 37T, Truck & full trailer combos: 36T

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: I 25 , US 20 , US 26 , US 87 from milepost 187.530 to 189.510, Width restriction: 12 ft, I 25 / US 87 at milepost 191.640, Single unit 6+ axles: 36T

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads and Warmer Temps (1/27/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 has multiple areas that reporting "Extreme Blow Over Risks" with some closures, including:

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Quiet weather continues through the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend.

Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer this week, with the high today hovering around 35° and the low estimated around 15°.

