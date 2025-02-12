Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas in around the city are dry, with only one area reporting slick conditions.

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads, But Cold Temps Continue (2/12/25)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly clear, with a few spots reporting slick conditions and snowfall. There is also an accident near Laramie effecting current traffic:

I80: Crash, Left lane blocked WESTBOUND near Laramie at milepost 311, Proceed with caution.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Increasing snow chances Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon. Heaviest snowfall will be Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning with the western mountains the most impacted, to include Teton, Togwotee, and Salt River Passes.

Temperatures in Casper is expected to be cold, bust mostly sunny today. The high today will hover around 12° with the low this evening estimated around 4°.

