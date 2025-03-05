Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Winter Storm Warning" will be in effect from Thursday, March 6th, at 5:00 am until Friday, March 7th, at 5:00 am.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry and clear conditions throughout the city, with WY 251, Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route, reporting slick in spots.. There is also one road closure, which has been updated to read:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting dry and clear conditions.

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads, But Snow Possible (3/5/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Here is a latest look at snow chances for some of the more likely to be impacted locations. If your location is not listed, or you'd like to see snow chances for other locations, (like mountain passes) you can check out our forecast at https://www.weather.gov/riw/winter or https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/Prob_Precip/?zoom=RIW (this one is interactive!).

Temperatures in Casper will be mostly sunny and breezy. The high will hover around 46°, with the low this evening estimated around 34°.

