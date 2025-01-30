Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly clear and dry road conditions. Most areas in and around Casper are completely clear, with one area reporting slick conditions:

WY251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads, but Snow Returning Soon (1/30/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear as well, with the best highway conditions of the year so far to date.

There is one delay due to vehicle fire:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Vehicle fire, all lanes blocked EASTBOUND near Walcott Jct at milepost 240, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads, but Snow Returning Soon (1/30/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Dry conditions will continue today, with mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will remain below normal in the Wind River and Upper Green River Basins, as well as the Jackson/Star Valleys.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly throughout tomorrow, before snowy conditions return this weekend. The high today will hover around 40° with the low estimated around 27°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke