Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads & Spring-like Weather (3/12/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. There is also one closure and one area reporting slick conditions:

  • District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.
  • WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting dry and clear conditions.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another warm and breezy day today ahead of an approaching weather system. This will bring snow to western Wyoming late tonight through Thursday, spreading across remaining areas through Friday morning. Wind will ramp up even more for both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures in Casper continue to be unseasonably warm. The high will hover around 60°, with the low this evening estimated around 42°.

