Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Spring is upon us and warm, summer-like temperatures continue today.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads With Temps in the 70s (3/26/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting dry conditions, with one closure:

I25: The Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Cheyenne at milepost 4.

Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads With Temps in the 70s (3/26/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting that a "Fire Weather Watch" will be in effect from Thursday afternoon, March 27th, at 1:00 pm until March 27th, 7:00 pm.

Temperatures in Casper will be even warmer today. Expect sunny, breezy and mostly clear conditions. The high will hover around 74°, with the low this evening estimated around 44°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke