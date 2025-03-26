Natrona County Road Report: Clear Roads With Temps in the 70s (3/26/25)

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Spring is upon us and warm, summer-like temperatures continue today.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting dry conditions, with one closure:

  • I25: The Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Cheyenne at milepost 4.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting that a "Fire Weather Watch" will be in effect from Thursday afternoon, March 27th, at 1:00 pm until March 27th, 7:00 pm.

Temperatures in Casper will be even warmer today.  Expect sunny, breezy and mostly clear conditions. The high will hover around 74°, with the low this evening estimated around 44°.

Filed Under: casper road conditions, National Weather Service, Natrona County Road Report, wydot, Wyoming Department of Transportation
Categories: Casper News, Weather, Wyoming News

