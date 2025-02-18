Natrona County Road Report: Clearer Roads, But Colder Temps (2/18/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry and clear conditions, with only a couple of slick spots.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are more clear as well, but there are still multiple spots reporting snow and a few slick road conditions around Chugwater, Cheyenne and Buffalo.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

An arctic front will continue its southward push today, finally reaching the Divide in the afternoon. Snow will continue across the west, with bands of snow occurring east of the Divide. Gusty west winds will also redevelop across areas west of the Divide. These winds will subside this evening, as snow ends across the area late tonight.

Temperatures in Casper will continue to fall. There is a 60% chance of more snow. The high will hover around 13° with the low this evening estimated around a chilly -5°.

