Natrona County Road Report: Clearer Roads, With a Few Slick Areas (2/20/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting more clear road conditions, with only a few areas reporting slick conditions, including:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Slick in Spots

WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper: Slick in Spots

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also a lot more clear, with a few areas reporting slick road conditions, around Cheyenne, Chugwater, Midwest and Buffalo.

Be aware of closure in District 1:

I80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Despite a winter system moving across southern Wyoming today, most of the area will see warmer temperatures. The winter system will bring snow to areas along and near I-80 and create minor travel impacts today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of far southern Wyoming through 11PM tonight.

For road conditions check out https://map.wyoroad.info/ #wywx #wyroad

Temperatures in Casper continue to climb. There will be slight chances of fog and it will be mostly cloudy. The high will hover around 36° with the low this evening estimated around 19°.

