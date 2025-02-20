Natrona County Road Report: Clearer Roads, With a Few Slick Areas (2/20/25)
Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting more clear road conditions, with only a few areas reporting slick conditions, including:
- WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova: Slick in Spots
- WY 220 - Between WY 487 and Casper: Slick in Spots
- WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots
- WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Slick in Spots
Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also a lot more clear, with a few areas reporting slick road conditions, around Cheyenne, Chugwater, Midwest and Buffalo.
Be aware of closure in District 1:
- I80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:
Despite a winter system moving across southern Wyoming today, most of the area will see warmer temperatures. The winter system will bring snow to areas along and near I-80 and create minor travel impacts today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of far southern Wyoming through 11PM tonight.
For road conditions check out https://map.wyoroad.info/ #wywx #wyroad
Temperatures in Casper continue to climb. There will be slight chances of fog and it will be mostly cloudy. The high will hover around 36° with the low this evening estimated around 19°.
10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke
17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke