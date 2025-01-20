Natrona County Road Report: Cold Weather Advisory in Effect Until Tuesday Morning

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect today through 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that most of the are areas in and around Casper are slick in spots with blowing snow in some spots.

If you are traveling along Interstate-25, the posted speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph.

If you have to travel throughout the state, multiple areas of Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are slick in spots.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook is reporting:

Even colder across the area today with high temperatures struggling to make it above zero. A breezy wind for most will result in very cold wind chills. Tuesday will see the arrival of slightly warmer air and windy conditions for much of the area. #wywx

The high today is estimated to only reach around 1°, with the low hovering around -15°.

