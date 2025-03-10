Natrona County Road Report: Dangerous Winds & Dry Conditions (3/10/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas in and around the city are dry with dangerous winds. There is also one closure and a couple of areas reporting an "Extreme Blow Over Risk", including:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting dangerous winds in multiple areas, including Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Midwest.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A windy Wyoming day is expected for most of the area, especially in the Casper and Cody areas. Otherwise, temperatures will be mild with passing high clouds today. Mainly dry weather continues through Wednesday.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny, but extremely windy. The high will hover around 51°, with the low this evening estimated around 22°.

