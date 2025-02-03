Natrona County Road Report: Decreasing Clouds and Slight Wind (2/3/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry road conditions. Most areas in and around Casper are completely clear, with a couple of areas reporting blowing snow, including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Dry with Blowing Snow

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Dry with Blowing Snow

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear, with a few areas reporting strong winds, including:

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Glendo - Between Exit 92, US 26 and Glendo: Dry with Strong Winds

Kaycee - Between Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd and Kaycee: Dry with Snowfall

Kaycee - Between Kaycee and Exit 265, Reno Rd: Dry with Snowfall, Strong Winds

Buffalo - Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo: Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

A cold front will remain stalled across the state, with temps in the teens and 20s north, and 40s and low 50s south. Snow will continue to slowly taper off out west, while gusty winds continue for higher elevations and South Pass through this afternoon.

Temperatures in Casper is expected to most sunny, but slightly windy. The high today will hover around 48° with the low estimated around 43°.

