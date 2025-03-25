Natrona County Road Report: Dry and Clear (3/21/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Spring is upon us and warm, summer-like temperatures are in our future for this week.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly dry conditions, with one area are reporting strong winds (Chugwater).

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm temperatures continue the next few days, with highs in the 50s and 60s today. Temperatures will rise further for Wednesday and Thursday, reaching near records in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures in Casper will be slightly warmer today, but very windy. The high will hover around 48°, with the low this evening estimated around 37°.

