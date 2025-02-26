Natrona County Road Report: Dry & Clear (2/26/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions throughout the city and around most of the state. The winds have also subsided a bit, with only one local road closure:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are reporting dry and clear conditions as well.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Other than a few mountain snow showers, will be a mainly dry day with less wind and temperatures near seasonal averages. Above normal temperatures return Thursday and last through the weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will remain warmer for this time of the year. It will be mostly sunny and clear today. The high will hover around 45°, with the low this evening estimated around 29°.

