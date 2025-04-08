Natrona County Road Report: Dry, Clear, But Partly Windy (4/8/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Dry, Clear, But Partly Windy (4/7/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting dangerous winds in multiple areas reporting "Extreme Blow Over Risks", including Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland, with all three areas also reporting:

Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All campers under 20,000 LBS are restricted.

Natrona County Road Report: Dry, Clear, But Partly Windy (4/7/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across northern and western Wyoming today. A gusty wind will bring elevated fire weather to portions of central and southern Wyoming.

Temperatures in Casper will be warm, but windy. The high will hover around 66°, with the low this evening estimated around 38°.

17 Ways to Spot a Tourist in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke