Natrona County Road Report: Dry & Clear With ‘Elevated Fire Weather’ (4/9/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry and clear conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry and clear throughout the state. There is one road closure:

District 1 (SouthEast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another mild and windy day today with elevated fire weather across much of the area. Remaining warm through Friday before a cold front brings showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will be warm and windy. The high will hover around 61°, with the low this evening estimated around 33°.

