Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Today is the best day for travel, by far, for this week.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Dry Conditions, But Still Windy (3/21/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the state, with only Chugwater reporting strong winds.

There are a couple of Wyoming rest stop closures:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.

Natrona County Road Report: Dry Conditions, But Still Windy (3/21/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Other than a few showers across the western mountains, today will be seasonably cool and dry. More active weather returns tonight with snow in the west. Strong wind is possible on Saturday.

Temperatures in Casper will be slightly warmer today, but very windy. The high will hover around 48°, with the low this evening estimated around 37°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke