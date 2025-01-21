Natrona County Road Report: Extreme Blow Over Risks (1/21/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Cold Weather Advisory" is in effect through 10:00 am this morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that most of the are areas in and around Casper are slick in spots with blowing snow and strong winds, with "Extreme Blow Over Risk" between Mills and Evansville.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Icy Roads & Dangerous Winds (1/21/25)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is reporting multiple areas with "Extreme Blow Over Risks", dangerous winds and blowing snows, with a few closures including:

Cheyenne - Between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Temperatures will moderate today, most notably across Johnson County. Otherwise, it will be windy for much of the area. An approaching system will bring light snow chances to northern Wyoming beginning this evening. #wywx

Temperatures we be much warm in comparison to yesterday, with the high estimated to hover around 24°, with the low estimated around 16°.

