Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting strong and dangerous winds throughout the city and around much of the state. There are a few local closures due to extreme blow over risks that include:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk - Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Extreme Blow Over Risks (2/24/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also numerous extreme blower risks in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland and Douglas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Snow and rain across the west will gradually come to an end this afternoon. Mild and breezy to windy for most East of the Divide.

Temperatures in Casper continue to rise. It will be mostly clear and sunny. The high will hover around 57° with the low this evening estimated around 40°.

