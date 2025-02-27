Natrona County Road Report: Extreme Wind & Elevated Fire Weather (2/27/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry and clear conditions throughout the city, with WY 258, between Mills and Evansville, reporting strong winds. There is also one road closure, which has been updated to read:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are reporting dry with dangerous winds and "extreme blow over risks" in Cheyenne, Chugwater and Wheatland. Those areas are also closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Dry and breezy today. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected along the Casper to Buffalo corridor with winds gusting to around 30 mph and relative humidities dropping to 15 to 20%. Temperatures continue to warm up into the weekend.

Temperatures in Casper will remain warmer for this time of the year. It will be mostly sunny, but windy today. The high will hover around 57°, with the low this evening estimated around 34°.

