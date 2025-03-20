Natrona County Road Report: Extreme Winds Continue (3/20/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions, but strong to extreme winds in and around the city. There is one closure for high profile vehicles:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly strong winds conditions throughout the state. Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas, Midwest and Kaycee are all reporting strong winds.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warmer today as a quick moving weather system passes through. Snow will occur over the western valleys and mountains, heaviest this morning, and then light this afternoon and into tomorrow. Widespread winds 30 to 45 mph also occur today. Strongest winds will be around Outer Drive in Casper and along South Pass, where gusts around 60 mph are possible.

Temperatures in Casper will be slightly warmer today, but very windy. The high will hover around 48°, with the low this evening estimated around 27°.

