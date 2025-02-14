Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions with many areas in and around the city experiencing strong and/or dangerous winds.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds

Natrona County Road Report: Extreme Winds Continue With a Chance of Snow (2/14/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting mostly dry conditions with strong winds in a couple areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Moderate to heavy snow will continue this morning, tapering off around midday and becoming light/moderate and continue into the overnight hours tonight. Strong winds will continue across the Wind Corridor this morning, also decreasing by midday.

Temperatures in Casper are expected to be even warmer than yesterday, before colling off significantly tonight. There is a chance for snow showers this evening as well. The high will hover around 47° with the low this evening estimated around 13°.

