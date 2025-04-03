Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple areas with fog and limited visibility conditions in and around the city, with one area reporting slick spots:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Fog & Limited Visibility (4/3/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are reporting multiple areas with slick conditions and fog, although about half of the state roads are dry. Douglas is reporting black ice between there and Glenrock.

There is also a closure:

District 1 (Southeast) - I25: The Southeast Wyoming Welcome Center is closed until further notice near Cheyenne at milepost 4.

Natrona County Road Report: Fog & Limited Visibility (4/3/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A little warmer today. There will be rain/snow showers around again today, mainly east of the Continental Divide. Cooler tomorrow, with continued snow/rain chances. Warmer temperatures start this weekend, continuing into next week.

Temperatures in Casper will be slightly warmer. The high will hover around 47°, with the low this evening estimated around 25°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke