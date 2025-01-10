Natrona County Road Report: Good Day for Most Statewide Travel (1/10/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting some wet areas that are still slick in spots on the highway, but overall better conditions road conditions than most of this week.

Traveling along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 this morning is much clearer across most of the state. The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 266.

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT, including current road restrictions:

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting continued "Hazardous Weather Conditions" through most of Western and Central Wyoming. The forecast for today calls for more blowing snow, with strong winds. The high temperature for the day will hover around 32°, with a low of 24°, but a 50% chance of more snowfall this evening.

