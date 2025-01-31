Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect (1/31/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "High Wind Warning" is in effect in effect, beginning at 5:00 pm this evening and lasting through 5:00 am Sunday morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear and dry road conditions. Most areas in and around Casper are completely clear, with one area reporting slick conditions:

WY251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route - Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear, with a few areas reporting strong winds, including:

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Strong Winds

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

A change in the weather pattern begins today. Winds will increase over the Wind Corridor (from the Divide through Natrona County) through the day, becoming widespread late in the day into the evening. Snow will return to western portions late in the day as well. Temperatures will be warmer as a result of the winds.

Temperatures is Casper is expected to most sunny, but extremely windy. The high today will hover around 44° with the low estimated around 33°.

