Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect (2/13/25)

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting a "High Wind Warning" will be in effect, starting this morning at 8:00 am and lasting until tomorrow morning at 05:00 am.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple hazardous road conditions including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Dry with Strong Winds

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper: Dry with Strong Winds

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Dry with Strong Winds

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are reporting "Extreme Blow Over Risks" in multiple areas, including:

Cheyenne - Between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34

Douglas, Casper and Wheatland are all experiencing strong winds.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Snow chances increase out of Idaho later this morning spreading east to the Divide through the afternoon hours. Heaviest snowfall rates this evening and overnight lingering tomorrow and even spreading east of the Divide come Saturday.

Temperatures in Casper are expected to be much warmer today, but again, a high wind warning is in effect through 5:00 am tomorrow morning. There is a slight chance for snow showers as well. The high will hover around 33° with the low this evening estimated around 30°.

