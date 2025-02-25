Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect (2/25/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting strong winds throughout the city and around much of the state. The roads are better than yesterday though, with only one local road closure:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are reporting a couple of "extreme blow over" risks in Wheatland and Glendo. There are are also multiple areas reporting strong winds, including Cheyenne, Chugwater and Douglas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

A breezy to windy day across the area with near normal temperatures. Showers will fall in the west and a few possible in northern Wyoming. The rest of then week looks mainly dry with a warming trend.

Temperatures in Casper will remain warmer for this time of the year. We under a "high wind warning". It will be mostly sunny but very windy. The high will hover around 52°, with the low this evening estimated around 27°.

