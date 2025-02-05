Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "High Wind Watch" is in effect throughout the state this Wednesday morning from 5:00 am and has been updated to last until 8:00 pm this evening. The Cowboy State is also under a "Hazardous Weather Outlook" through most of Western and Central Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry road conditions in and around the entire city. Only one area is reporting high winds:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Dry with Strong Winds

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Wyoming Department of Transportation Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear, with a few areas reporting strong winds and some icy roads, including:

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Kaycee - Between Kaycee and Exit 265, Reno Rd: Slick in Spots

Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect (2/5/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

It will be very windy today across the area with gusts between 30-40 mph. The windiest locations will be the Cody Foothills, Absaroka Mountains and from South Pass to Casper with gusts between 60-70 mph. For road information check out https://wyoroad.info/ #wywx #wyroads

Temperatures in Casper is expected to mostly sunny, but very windy windy. The high today will hover around 55° with the low this evening estimated around 23°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke