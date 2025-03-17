Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

Casper is under a "High Wind Warning" until noon today. Starting tomorrow morning at 3:00 am, will be under a "Winter Weather Advisory" until 6:00 pm that evening.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry with dangerous winds in multiple areas in and around the city. There are also a few closures and restrictions:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

Casper Service Road - Between Glenrock and Casper - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds - Extreme Blow Over Risk: Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect Today (3/17/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also extreme blow over risks around the state. Strong winds are being reported in Cheyenne, Chugwater, Wheatland, Glendo, Douglas and Kaycee.

With the exception of Kaycee, the rest have road restrictions:

Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.

Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect Today (3/17/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Natrona County Road Report: High Wind Warning in Effect Today (3/17/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Mild temperatures continue today ahead of the next winter storm. Snow will increase over western Wyoming today, spreading east of the Divide tonight as the cold front passes through. Heavy snow is possible for portions for central Wyoming Tuesday morning.

Temperatures in Casper will be cooler with chance for snow. The high will hover around 60°, with the low this evening estimated around 32°.

Here is closer look at the expected incoming snowfall throughout the state.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke