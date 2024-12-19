Natrona County Road Report: I-25 Clear, Wind Speeds Returning to Normal

Extreme winds have been hampering Wyoming motorists for the first half of this week, but there is good news for those traveling today (Thursday, December 19th, 2024).

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting that the significant High Wind Event and Extreme Blow-Over Risk that has been impacting much of Wyoming on Wednesday, should return to normal by 3:00 am Thursday, meaning your morning treks should be safe.

Road conditions throughout the county are dry, with minimal impacts expected. General caution when driving is advised.

The National Weather Service is reporting that the forecast for today will be sunny and breezy with the high hovering around 47°.

Get our free mobile app

For those traveling south, be advised that the WY487: Shirley Rim Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice (located near Shirley Basin at milepost 45).

18 Departed Casper Eastridge Mall Stores That You Probably Still Miss