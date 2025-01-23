Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting areas in and around Casper are slick in spots with blowing snow.

If you are traveling along Interstate-25 locally, the posted speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph, due to the current road conditions.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Icy Roads and Snowfall (1/23/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 has multiple areas that are slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds.

Natrona County Road Report: Icy Roads and Snowfall (1/23/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Temperatures remain on the cool side today. Snow ends over Johnson County this morning, with elsewhere remaining dry. Sky remains mostly clear, but high clouds will be increasing ahead of the next weather system approaching for Friday.

Temperatures are staying pretty consistent since yesterday, with the high hovering around 26° and the low estimated around 23°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke