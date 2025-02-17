Natrona County Road Report: Icy Roads, Blowing Snow & Fog (2/17/25)

Natrona County Road Report: Icy Roads, Blowing Snow &#038; Fog (2/17/25)

WYDOTVIDEOS via YouTube

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting slick conditions with snowfall and fog in numerous areas.

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Wyoming Department of Transportation
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting slick conditions with snowfall and a few areas with limited visibility and fog. There is also a closure:

  • I80: PARKING LOTS FULL at WAGONHOUND REST AREA, Exit 267, No parking allowed on ramps. near Arlington at milepost 267.
Wyoming Department of Transportation
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:

Snow continues across the west today, with snow developing over northern portions of the Bighorn Basin later in the morning. West wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will also redevelop across the south and the mountains by midday, ending later in the evening. Frigid temperatures in the teens/low 20s will be bottled up over northern portions again today.

Temperatures in Casper are expected to be cold this week, until Friday. It will be foggy with a 20% chance for snow today. The high will hover around 29° with the low this evening estimated around a chilly 

