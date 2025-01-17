Natrona County Road Report: Imminent Snow & Wind to Effect Travel Through Sunday (1/17/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting this morning at 9:00 am and lasting until 11:00 pm tonight.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions for early today, but the incoming arctic storm will effect travel through Sunday.

WYDOTVIDEOS stated:

Snow and winds will combine to produce moderate and high travel impacts to Wyoming's main arteries Friday through the weekend. Expect blowing snow, slick roads, black ice, and reduced to poor visibility.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is clear this morning, with multiple areas reporting strong winds:

Cheyenne - Between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne: Dry with Strong Winds

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Dry with Strong Winds

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Dry with Strong Winds

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Strong Winds

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook is reporting:

A cold front will impact much of the forecast area today, bringing a fresh round of snow with it. Most of the snow will impact areas east of the Divide, but will push into Sweetwater County late this afternoon into the evening. Gusty north winds will occur behind the front, leading to reduced visibilities due to blowing snow.

The high today will hover around 32°, with the low estimated at 13°.

