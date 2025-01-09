Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting slick conditions on the highway, with drifted and blowing snow affecting visibility.

If you're traveling along Interstate 25 this morning, be aware that the posted speed limit has been adjusted to 50 miles per hour due to the current road conditions. There are also road closures throughout the state currently, including areas in Cheyenne Wheatland and Glendo.

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT, including current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Late Night Snowfall Causing Adverse Driving Conditions (1/9/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting continued "Hazardous Weather Conditions" through most of Western and Central Wyoming. The forecast for today calls for more snowfall, patchy fog, but then partly sunny conditions. The high temperature for the day will hover around 27°, with a low of 15°.

Get our free mobile app

The WYDOTVIDEOS YouTube channel posted a new video, listing helpful Wyoming travel features for the WYDOT website and mobile app.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke