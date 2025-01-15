Natrona County Road Report: Minimal Impact Expected (1/15/25)

Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city.

Traveling along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 this morning is also clear, with one area of reporting slick conditions and a separate planned closure:

  • Buffalo - Between Exit 265, Reno Rd and Buffalo: Slick in Spots
  • District 4 (Northeast) - US14: Planned closure for blasting operation on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 10:00 am near Gillette from milepost 93 to 96, Please plan accordingly.

Here are the updated local road conditions for today from WYDOT, including current road restrictions:

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting that it will be sunny and breezy today, with a high around 36°. Tonight it will be mostly clear and breezy, with a low around 27°.

