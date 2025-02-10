Natrona County Road Report: Mostly Clear, But Cold (2/10/25)
Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting most areas in around the city are clear, with a couple of areas reporting limited visibility and/or slick in spots: including:
- US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper: Dry with Fog
- WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots
Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is dry and clear.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page is reporting:
Colder today with some isolated snow showers throughout the day. Minimal accumulations with some breezy winds across the I-25 corridor.
Temperatures in Casper is expected to be cold, but sunny during the day, with a slight chance for snow showers this evening. The high today will hover around 19° with the low this evening estimated around 6°.
