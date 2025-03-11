Here is your daily travel report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city. There is also one closure and one area reporting slick conditions:

District 2 (Central) - US20: Waltman Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice. Portable toilets available outside facility between Casper and Shoshoni at milepost 54.

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Slick in Spots

Here are the updated local road conditions for this morning from WYDOT, including any current road restrictions:

Natrona County Road Report: Mostly Dry Conditions & Warm Weather (3/11/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 are also reporting dry and clear conditions.

Natrona County Road Report: Mostly Dry Conditions & Warm Weather (3/11/25) Wyoming Department of Transportation loading...

Get our free mobile app

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm, dry, and breezy today under mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected Wednesday before the next system begins to approach Wednesday evening.

Temperatures in Casper will be sunny, but windy. The high will hover around 57°, with the low this evening estimated around 32°.

10 Commandments of Wyoming Winter Driving Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke